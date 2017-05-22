RSSChannel

Recruiting

Jappydolls

Looking Glass


Yuki Yuna Yakusoku Movie Trailer Full of Drama

YukiYunaYakosoku-Movie-Trailer-1

YukiYunaYakosoku-Movie-Trailer-2

YukiYunaYakosoku-Movie-Trailer-3

The final entry into the Yuuki Yuuna wa Yuusha de Aru: Washio Sumi film series, Yuuki Yuuna wa Yuusha de Aru Yakusoku, has gotten a new trailer of unsurprisingly epic proportions, seemingly promising a stellar finale that will no doubt leave fans desperate for more.

The foreboding trailer:

The movie’s official visual:

YukiYunaYakosoku-Movie-Visual

Yuuki Yuuna wa Yuusha de Aru Yakusoku will debut in theaters on July 8th.



    Post Comment »

    Log In »

    1 Comment
    Sort by: Date | Score
    Comment by Anonymous
    02:48 23/05/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    No one was ready for the stood still

    And no one will be ready for the kagawa life

    Reply to Anonymous


    Post Comment »

    View comment rating statistics »

    Article Comments Feed »

    Nokome Gender Swap Anime
    Fatality in Knife Fight Between 70-Year-Olds Over Cat
    Eva Unit 01 Watch
    Top 10 Most Traumatizing Video Game Monsters
    MikuMiku Mass Cosplay
    Goddess of Twitter: E-JD – “Absolutely Massive!”
    Outstanding Rin Tohsaka Cosplay
    Naughty Schell Cosplay by NonSummerJack


Popular

Most Viewed | Most Commented

Recent News

Recent Galleries

Recent Comments