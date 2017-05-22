Yuki Yuna Yakusoku Movie Trailer Full of Drama
May 22, 2017
The final entry into the Yuuki Yuuna wa Yuusha de Aru: Washio Sumi film series, Yuuki Yuuna wa Yuusha de Aru Yakusoku, has gotten a new trailer of unsurprisingly epic proportions, seemingly promising a stellar finale that will no doubt leave fans desperate for more.
The foreboding trailer:
The movie’s official visual:
Yuuki Yuuna wa Yuusha de Aru Yakusoku will debut in theaters on July 8th.
