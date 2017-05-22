Supreme Scathach Bikini Cosplay Extremely Hot
- Categories: Galleries, Games
- Date: May 22, 2017 22:34 JST
- Tags: Beach, Cosplay, Fate/Grand Order, Image Gallery, Mizugi, Navel, Oppai
The irresistible bikini worn by expert spear-woman Scathach of Fate/Grand Order has been donned by the marvelous maiden present in this sexy cosplay, bound to have fans of the mobile game excited for the stimulating outfits that might be unveiled in the upcoming summer event.
Gee Scathach, how come your mom lets you have TWO Gae Bolgs?
Cosplayer name?
Too much boobshop.