Etrian Mystery Dungeon 2 Brims with Promise

Rogue-like dungeon crawler Etrian Mystery Dungeon 2 has unveiled a new trailer showcasing the game’s many playable classes, character customization and the various dungeons that will be available, certain to appease those not tired of retro-style RPGs.

The thorough trailer:

Players can go dungeon-crawling for treasure come August 31st when Etrian Mystery Dungeon 2 arrives for the 3DS.



    1 Comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    08:59 23/05/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    No one cares about the msytery dungeon games, we want 5, atlus, stop sucking personas cock and give us etrian 5 already.

