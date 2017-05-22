Etrian Mystery Dungeon 2 Brims with Promise
Rogue-like dungeon crawler Etrian Mystery Dungeon 2 has unveiled a new trailer showcasing the game’s many playable classes, character customization and the various dungeons that will be available, certain to appease those not tired of retro-style RPGs.
The thorough trailer:
Players can go dungeon-crawling for treasure come August 31st when Etrian Mystery Dungeon 2 arrives for the 3DS.
No one cares about the msytery dungeon games, we want 5, atlus, stop sucking personas cock and give us etrian 5 already.