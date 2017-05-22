Boy Brutally Battered “He Didn’t Call Us Sempai”

A boy brutally beaten for refusing to call his seniors “sempai” has been inciting sorrow and outrage throughout Japan.

A 20-year-old man and five boys ranging from 16 to 18 were arrested by Tokyo police after it was discovered that they had brutally assaulted a 15-year-old boy due to his heinous crime of “not showing respect”, inflicting injuries on the victim that would require one week to heal.

Before the beating, the victim was apparently kidnapped by his senpai’s gang and taken to a nearby park where they then took turns beating the “disrespectful” boy – a video covering the incident:

All the assailants involved admitted to their crimes and have been charged with assault, with the criminals stating that they beat the victim because “he doesn’t greet his seniors” and “due to his brazen behavior” – with perhaps the biggest question being over how police ever came to be involved in all this.