The student-teacher relationships that anime fans most love have become the topic of a brand new ranking, boasting titles both old and new but granting the number one spot to an immensely popular ninja series.

The ranking:

1. Jiraiya & Naruto Uzumaki (Naruto)

2. Shouyou Yoshida & Gintoki Sakata (Gintama)

3. Piccolo & Gohan (Dragon Ball Z)

4. Master Asia & Domon Kasshu (G Gundam)

5. Saitama & Genos (One Punch Man)

6. Seijuro Hiko & Kenshin Himura (Rurouni Kenshin)

7. Izumi Curtis & Edward Elric (Full Metal Alchemist)

8. Master Roshi & Son Goku (Dragon Ball)

9. All Might & Izuku Midoriya (Boku no Hero Academia)

10. Viktor Nikiforov & Yuri Katsuki (Yuri on Ice)

11. Silvers Rayleigh & Monkey D. Luffy (One Piece)

12. Genkai & Yusuke Urameshi (Yu Yu Hakusho)

13. Arataka Reigen & Shigeo Kageyama (Mob Psycho 100)

14. Yoshino Koiwai & Masamune Makabe (Masamune-kun no Revenge)

15. Minato Namikaze & Kakashi Hatake (Naruto)

16. Yang Wenli & Julian Mintz (Ginga Eiyuu Densetsu)

17. Sasuke Uchiha & Boruto Uzumaki (Boruto)

18. Yakumo Yuurakutei & Yotarou (Showa Genroku Rakugo Shinju)

19. Might Guy & Rock Lee (Naruto)

20. Biscuit Krueger & Gon Freecss (Hunter x Hunter)



    Comment by Anonymous
    01:45 21/05/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Serious lack of Ken'ichi Shirahama - all Of Ryozanpaku. Even Touchuumaru the mouse teaches him something!

    Comment by Anonymous
    01:59 21/05/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Agree with that.

    Also, who could possibly overlook Kei Kusanagi and Mizuho Kazumi?

