Top 20 Most Beloved Student Teacher Relationships
- Categories: Anime, News
- Date: May 21, 2017 00:39 JST
- Tags: Dragon Ball Z, G Gundam, Gintama, Naruto, One-Punch Man, Rankings, Teachers
The student-teacher relationships that anime fans most love have become the topic of a brand new ranking, boasting titles both old and new but granting the number one spot to an immensely popular ninja series.
1. Jiraiya & Naruto Uzumaki (Naruto)
2. Shouyou Yoshida & Gintoki Sakata (Gintama)
3. Piccolo & Gohan (Dragon Ball Z)
4. Master Asia & Domon Kasshu (G Gundam)
5. Saitama & Genos (One Punch Man)
6. Seijuro Hiko & Kenshin Himura (Rurouni Kenshin)
7. Izumi Curtis & Edward Elric (Full Metal Alchemist)
8. Master Roshi & Son Goku (Dragon Ball)
9. All Might & Izuku Midoriya (Boku no Hero Academia)
10. Viktor Nikiforov & Yuri Katsuki (Yuri on Ice)
11. Silvers Rayleigh & Monkey D. Luffy (One Piece)
12. Genkai & Yusuke Urameshi (Yu Yu Hakusho)
13. Arataka Reigen & Shigeo Kageyama (Mob Psycho 100)
14. Yoshino Koiwai & Masamune Makabe (Masamune-kun no Revenge)
15. Minato Namikaze & Kakashi Hatake (Naruto)
16. Yang Wenli & Julian Mintz (Ginga Eiyuu Densetsu)
17. Sasuke Uchiha & Boruto Uzumaki (Boruto)
18. Yakumo Yuurakutei & Yotarou (Showa Genroku Rakugo Shinju)
19. Might Guy & Rock Lee (Naruto)
20. Biscuit Krueger & Gon Freecss (Hunter x Hunter)
Serious lack of Ken'ichi Shirahama - all Of Ryozanpaku. Even Touchuumaru the mouse teaches him something!
Agree with that.
Also, who could possibly overlook Kei Kusanagi and Mizuho Kazumi?