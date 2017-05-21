RSSChannel

Tightly-Packed Takao Figure

Incredibly-Busty-Takao-Figure-1

Aoki Hagane no Arpeggio’s blue-haired beauty Takao has squeezed herself into a rather stunning outfit, with this sexy figure seemingly about to burst at the seams due to her uncontainable bosom – buyers can witness the desirable Takao bust out in November.

Incredibly-Busty-Takao-Figure-2

Incredibly-Busty-Takao-Figure-3

Incredibly-Busty-Takao-Figure-4

Incredibly-Busty-Takao-Figure-5

Incredibly-Busty-Takao-Figure-6

Incredibly-Busty-Takao-Figure-7

Incredibly-Busty-Takao-Figure-8

Incredibly-Busty-Takao-Figure-9

Takao can be pre-ordered now.



    Comment by Anonymous
    22:21 21/05/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Nice face, shame about the tits. Way too big for Takao. She had enough to get a grip of but nowhere near what this figure is packing.

