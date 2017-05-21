Tightly-Packed Takao Figure
May 21, 2017
Aoki Hagane no Arpeggio’s blue-haired beauty Takao has squeezed herself into a rather stunning outfit, with this sexy figure seemingly about to burst at the seams due to her uncontainable bosom – buyers can witness the desirable Takao bust out in November.
Nice face, shame about the tits. Way too big for Takao. She had enough to get a grip of but nowhere near what this figure is packing.