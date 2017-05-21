Shingeki no Kyojin Wallows in Reminiscence
- Categories: Anime, News
- Date: May 21, 2017 18:43 JST
- Tags: Drama, Fantasy, Image Gallery, Shingeki no Kyojin, Wit Studio
Past memories have taken up a majority of Shingeki no Kyojin‘s 33rd episode, unsurprisingly starring (mostly) the anime’s main 3 titan-slayers and building their personalities even further, sure to be a downer for those expecting yet more backstory for the show’s more inconsequential characters.
Omake:
Felt like a filler episode, wanted action not reminiscing about brats
"I'll take a cracker... and EAT IT!"