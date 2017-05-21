Saekano Bikini Cosplays “As Stunning in 3D!”
The seductive schoolgirls of Saekano have had their appearances replicated from the newly airing season’s episode 0, bombarding fans with some slightly salacious bikini cosplays that may even earn praise for their faithfulness with respect to each girl’s bust size…
The bikini cosplays, though unfortunately a male is also present:
Quite nice. I'm actually amazed because these photos convey the ridiculousness of the protagonist and his harem even better than the anime.
Give those girls sandwiches immediately.
Yes please. And the guy needs to do some push-ups at least.
And not only push ups.
We finally get to see some nipples.
This ain't so bad.