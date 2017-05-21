KonoSuba Game “Comes with A Shooter!”
- Date: May 21, 2017 00:38 JST
PS4, Shooting Games, Subarashii Sekai, Vita
KonoSuba‘s upcoming game, KonoSuba: God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World! – Judgment to this Greedy Game, will come bundled with a bonus shooting game for its first print editions, bearing much similarity to the various bonus games that came with its anime DVDs and sure to delight the franchise’s hordes of fans.
A trailer previewing the bonus shooter:
KonoSuba: God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World! – Judgment to this Greedy Game will make its way to the PS4 and Vita on September 7th.
Shame it's not on PC like the previous game... for obvious reasons.