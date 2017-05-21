Infamous AV producer TMA have unveiled that an adult video is currently being made for kind-hearted animal girl series Kemono Friends, certain to have fans overjoyed at the thought of watching the girls engage in sloppy 3D intercourse whilst others will no doubt be upset over them being robbed of their purity in a rather torridly low budget porno.

The news was discovered after TMA showcased its planned DVD releases for the month of July, which revealed one peculiar DVD entitled “Kemomimi Cosplayers ~Youkoso Pakkuri Park e” – subsequently, actress Miku Abeno and TMA director Darkra have posted some sample images of the cosplays:

The dirty DVD will go on sale on July 28th.