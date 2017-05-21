RSSChannel

Recruiting

Mad Empire

Misty-Stix


Berserk 2017 “Surprise, More Rape”

Berserk2017-Episode8-Omake-1

Berserk2017-Episode8-Omake-3

Berserk2017-Episode8-Omake-4

Horrors and grotesque manifestations have served as the theme of Berserk 2017‘s latest episode, tasking Guts with once again dispatching a myriad of evil beings whilst providing viewers with yet more unpalatable monster rape – something that most Berserk fans have come to expect out of the series by now.

Berserk2017-Episode8-1

Berserk2017-Episode8-2

Berserk2017-Episode8-3

Berserk2017-Episode8-4

Berserk2017-Episode8-5

Berserk2017-Episode8-6

Berserk2017-Episode8-7

Berserk2017-Episode8-8

Berserk2017-Episode8-9

Berserk2017-Episode8-10

Berserk2017-Episode8-11

Berserk2017-Episode8-12

Berserk2017-Episode8-13

Berserk2017-Episode8-14

Berserk2017-Episode8-15

Berserk2017-Episode8-16

Berserk2017-Episode8-17

Berserk2017-Episode8-18

Berserk2017-Episode8-19

Berserk2017-Episode8-20

Berserk2017-Episode8-21

Berserk2017-Episode8-22

Berserk2017-Episode8-23

Berserk2017-Episode8-24

Berserk2017-Episode8-25

Berserk2017-Episode8-26

Berserk2017-Episode8-27

Berserk2017-Episode8-28

Berserk2017-Episode8-29

Berserk2017-Episode8-30

Berserk2017-Episode8-31

Berserk2017-Episode8-32

Berserk2017-Episode8-33

Berserk2017-Episode8-34

Berserk2017-Episode8-35

Berserk2017-Episode8-36

Berserk2017-Episode8-37

Berserk2017-Episode8-38

Berserk2017-Episode8-39

Berserk2017-Episode8-40

Berserk2017-Episode8-41

Berserk2017-Episode8-42

Berserk2017-Episode8-43

Berserk2017-Episode8-44

Berserk2017-Episode8-45

Berserk2017-Episode8-46

Berserk2017-Episode8-47

Berserk2017-Episode8-48

Berserk2017-Episode8-49

Berserk2017-Episode8-50

Berserk2017-Episode8-51

Berserk2017-Episode8-52

Berserk2017-Episode8-53

Berserk2017-Episode8-54

Berserk2017-Episode8-55

Berserk2017-Episode8-56

Berserk2017-Episode8-57

Berserk2017-Episode8-58

Berserk2017-Episode8-59

Berserk2017-Episode8-60

Berserk2017-Episode8-61

Omake:

Berserk2017-Episode8-Omake-1

Berserk2017-Episode8-Omake-2

Berserk2017-Episode8-Omake-3

Berserk2017-Episode8-Omake-4

Berserk2017-Episode8-Omake-5

Berserk2017-Episode8-Omake-6

Berserk2017-Episode8-Omake-7

Berserk2017-Episode8-Omake-8

Berserk2017-Episode8-Omake-9



    Post Comment »

    Log In »

    3 Comments
    Sort by: Date | Score
    Comment by Anonymous
    02:29 21/05/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    welcome to dark souls

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    01:49 21/05/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    There's never enough rape... Nor tentacles!

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    01:15 21/05/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Awww yeah. Sucking in all that no-nipples goodness.
    Perfection!!!

    Reply to Anonymous


    Post Comment »

    View comment rating statistics »

    Article Comments Feed »

    Hinata Black Bunny Girl Figure
    New Look Ponytail Haruhi
    Bible Black Alluring Kaori Saeki Ero-Figure
    Chinese Woman’s Guts “Explode”
    Sakuya Izayoi Anal Tail Ero-Cosplay
    Fetching Don’t Say Lazy Mio Cosplay
    Lin I-Chen
    Hot Companions of the Tokyo Motorcycle Show 2010


Popular

Most Viewed | Most Commented

Recent News

Recent Galleries

Recent Comments