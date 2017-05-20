Saint Seiya Live Action Hollywood Rape Due

RSSChannel

Hollywood apparently still sees a lot of potential profits in destroying beloved anime franchises as the ancient Saint Seiya has become the next series to receive a live action movie, with the movie perhaps less damaging than other Hollywood adaptations if only due to the fact that few people will likely recollect the series.

Polish director Tomasz Baginski (known for his directing of “Katedra”, an Academy Award nominated short) will be directing the Saint Seiya film and Yoshiyuki Ikezawa and Kozo Morishita of Toei Animation will take on the roles of producer and executive producer – thankfully avoiding an entire staff of Americans who have no idea about the source material.

Little other information about the movie was revealed, such as how closely the film will follow the original series or when it is expected to come out, but many are naturally expecting the worse…



    5 Comments
    Comment by Anonymous
    01:20 20/05/2017

    Who is actually watching these live actions?

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    01:30 20/05/2017

    I guess it's three types: people who uphold the sliver of hope it's not horrible, people who just want to see it anyway and people who want to see what's that all about those chinese cartoons.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    01:06 20/05/2017

    Is there an establishment that takes bets on future epic fails?

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    01:24 20/05/2017

    There actually are, in a few gambling cities of the world, only you need someone who are interested in betting for the other side or sides, since the house needs to profit from at least one side.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    01:28 20/05/2017

    And I am too tired right now to do a full on rant about how this will suck just like virtually every other live action, only this will have a 99.99% chance of sucking, just like virtually every other live actions.

    Reply to this comment


