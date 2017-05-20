Nerdy Futaba Sakura Figure
May 20, 2017
The month of December may be highly anticipated by many Persona 5 fanatics as cute figurines will be shipped for the game’s unparalleled hacker girl Futaba Sakura, which showcases the accomplished schoolgirl in her casual attire and (optionally) clasping onto the passionate Morgana.
