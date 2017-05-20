RSSChannel

Nerdy Futaba Sakura Figure

The month of December may be highly anticipated by many Persona 5 fanatics as cute figurines will be shipped for the game’s unparalleled hacker girl Futaba Sakura, which showcases the accomplished schoolgirl in her casual attire and (optionally) clasping onto the passionate Morgana.

Futaba Sakura can be pre-ordered now.



    2 Comments
    Comment by Anonymous
    17:04 20/05/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    God damn this bitch is rapeable.

    Comment by Anonymous
    17:44 20/05/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Everyone is rapeable when your man smells like Old Spice and not a lady.

