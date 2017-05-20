RSSChannel

Recruiting

Otakultura

Jappydolls


Manga Cafe “Casino” Busted

Original-BunnyGirl-Poker-by-Xlavhzhr04

An illegal internet casino hiding under the facade of a manga cafe in Ueno has been busted, making for a relatively merciful hidden criminal enterprise discovery for police…

The 39-year-old manager and two other individuals were arrested for providing illegal gambling, with all three admitting to their misdeeds and the manager stating that he pursued the idea because he had heard that internet casinos were highly profitable – and thus opening an illegal one was apparently his best option.

The cafe (known as Mickey) seemed like a simple manga cafe from the outside, but inside the building all computers connected to an overseas service to provide punters with a way get their gambling fix.

The business would attract as many as 50 customers in a single day, garnering about ¥30 million in total revenue – rather more than could be expected from a few dingy cubicles and vending machines normally.

Just how the service got its comeuppance is not clear, but unlike prostitution and pachinko, ‘net gambling does not enjoy protection from the yakuza or informal police patronage…



    Post Comment »

    Log In »

    1 Comment
    Sort by: Date | Score
    Comment by Anonymous
    01:19 20/05/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Good, I hate those who use manga or anime as an excuse or cover for criminal activities.

    Reply to Anonymous


    Post Comment »

    View comment rating statistics »

    Article Comments Feed »

    Akane Ryuzoji Bikini Armor Ero-Figure
    Tokyo School to JCs: “White Pantsu Are Mandatory!”
    Tales of Asteria × IdolMaster
    MadoHomu Yuri Nuzzle Film Fetches $13,500
    Mio Akiyama Shimapan Cosplay
    Saburou
    Black Rock Shooter Cosplay Smoking Hot
    Stunning Seikon no Qwaser Cosplay


Popular

Most Viewed | Most Commented

Recent News

Recent Galleries

Recent Comments