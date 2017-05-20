Gokou Ruri Waitress Cosplay Teeming with Service
May 20, 2017
Gokou Ruri has continued to display her ever lasting dominance and popularity over Ore no Imouto’s Kirino as another superb cosplay has emerged, this time depicting the gothic lolita wearing a waitress outfit sure to make onlookers wish the girl would serve them (in more ways than one).
The enchanting waitress cosplay:
Now make it nude and it will be a success!