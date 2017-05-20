RSSChannel

Recruiting

Misty-Stix

Otakultura


Glorious-GokouRuri-Waitress-Cosplay-9

Gokou Ruri has continued to display her ever lasting dominance and popularity over Ore no Imouto’s Kirino as another superb cosplay has emerged, this time depicting the gothic lolita wearing a waitress outfit sure to make onlookers wish the girl would serve them (in more ways than one).

The enchanting waitress cosplay:

Glorious-GokouRuri-Waitress-Cosplay-1

Glorious-GokouRuri-Waitress-Cosplay-2

Glorious-GokouRuri-Waitress-Cosplay-3

Glorious-GokouRuri-Waitress-Cosplay-4

Glorious-GokouRuri-Waitress-Cosplay-5

Glorious-GokouRuri-Waitress-Cosplay-6

Glorious-GokouRuri-Waitress-Cosplay-7

Glorious-GokouRuri-Waitress-Cosplay-8

Glorious-GokouRuri-Waitress-Cosplay-9



    Post Comment »

    Log In »

    1 Comment
    Sort by: Date | Score
    Comment by Anonymous
    06:30 23/05/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Now make it nude and it will be a success!

    Reply to Anonymous


    Post Comment »

    View comment rating statistics »

    Article Comments Feed »

    Locodol Christmas OVA Presents Much Festivity
    Microsoft @ Comiket 83 – “Now They Really Are Desperate!”
    Motto Colored To Love-Ru!
    Jinsei Gameshow Comedy
    Comiket 80 Day 1 Cosplay Excessively Hot
    Jingrock
    Puella Magi Madoka Magica Cosplay Quality
    Fate Testarossa Sexy Valentine Cosplay


Popular

Most Viewed | Most Commented

Recent News

Recent Galleries

Recent Comments