ARMS Trailer “Twintelle So Sexy!”

ARMS-Twintelle-Illustrations-15

A salvo of new character introduction trailers have been unleashed for Nintendo’s limb-extending combat game ARMS, with one well-toned maiden in particular causing an appendage of a different sort to extend for a massive amount of fans…

The plethora of character videos released during a special Nintendo event (with one garnering significantly more views than any of the others):

The sexy Twintelle has unsurprisingly already acquired a wealth of fan illustrations, including those of the H variety:

ARMS-Twintelle-Illustrations-1

ARMS-Twintelle-Illustrations-2

ARMS-Twintelle-Illustrations-3

ARMS-Twintelle-Illustrations-4

ARMS-Twintelle-Illustrations-5

ARMS-Twintelle-Illustrations-6

ARMS-Twintelle-Illustrations-7

ARMS-Twintelle-Illustrations-8

ARMS-Twintelle-Illustrations-9

ARMS-Twintelle-Illustrations-10

ARMS-Twintelle-Illustrations-11

ARMS-Twintelle-Illustrations-12

ARMS-Twintelle-Illustrations-13

ARMS-Twintelle-Illustrations-14

ARMS-Twintelle-Illustrations-15

ARMS-Twintelle-Illustrations-16

ARMS-Twintelle-Illustrations-17

ARMS-Twintelle-Illustrations-18

ARMS-Twintelle-Illustrations-19

ARMS-Twintelle-Illustrations-20

ARMS will be released worldwide for the Nintendo Switch on June 16th.



    1 Comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    23:19 20/05/2017

    first

