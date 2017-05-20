ARMS Trailer “Twintelle So Sexy!”

A salvo of new character introduction trailers have been unleashed for Nintendo’s limb-extending combat game ARMS, with one well-toned maiden in particular causing an appendage of a different sort to extend for a massive amount of fans…

The plethora of character videos released during a special Nintendo event (with one garnering significantly more views than any of the others):

The sexy Twintelle has unsurprisingly already acquired a wealth of fan illustrations, including those of the H variety:

ARMS will be released worldwide for the Nintendo Switch on June 16th.