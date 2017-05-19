RSSChannel

Top 10 Cutest Osananajimi

Top10-Cutest-Osananajimi-2017-8

Staple childhood friend characters (“osananajimi”) have been ranked according to their cuteness, bound to have been a difficult decision for the ranking’s voters, though a charming girl from an ancient series has managed to snag first place.

The ranking:


1. Asakura Minami (Touch!)

Top10-Cutest-Osananajimi-2017-1

2. Mouri Ran (Detective Conan)

Top10-Cutest-Osananajimi-2017-2

3. Nanase Miyuki (Kindaichi Shounen no Jikenbo)

Top10-Cutest-Osananajimi-2017-3

4. Mikasa Ackerman (Shingeki no Kyojin)

Top10-Cutest-Osananajimi-2017-4

5. Akeno Mihoshi (Sora no Mani Mani)

Top10-Cutest-Osananajimi-2017-5

6. Sumiyoshi Chisato (Koi to Senkyo to Chocolate)

Top10-Cutest-Osananajimi-2017-6

7. Nakamori Aoko (Magic Kaito)

Top10-Cutest-Osananajimi-2017-7

8. Honma Meiko, Anjou Naruko, Tsurumi Chiriko (Anohana)

Top10-Cutest-Osananajimi-2017-8

9. Winry Rockbell (Full Metal Alchemist)

Top10-Cutest-Osananajimi-2017-9

10. Minamito Yui (Ichigo 100%)

Top10-Cutest-Osananajimi-2017-10



    Avatar of Robert D Viewing
    Comment by Robert D Viewing
    02:45 19/05/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    I'm really happy Ran gets some spotlight, sadly western audience don't really watch detective conan much. Although I do understand the main complaint from several being the kids who put themselves in danger too much.

