Top 10 Cutest Osananajimi

Staple childhood friend characters (“osananajimi”) have been ranked according to their cuteness, bound to have been a difficult decision for the ranking’s voters, though a charming girl from an ancient series has managed to snag first place.

The ranking:



1. Asakura Minami (Touch!)

2. Mouri Ran (Detective Conan)

3. Nanase Miyuki (Kindaichi Shounen no Jikenbo)

4. Mikasa Ackerman (Shingeki no Kyojin)

5. Akeno Mihoshi (Sora no Mani Mani)

6. Sumiyoshi Chisato (Koi to Senkyo to Chocolate)

7. Nakamori Aoko (Magic Kaito)

8. Honma Meiko, Anjou Naruko, Tsurumi Chiriko (Anohana)

9. Winry Rockbell (Full Metal Alchemist)

10. Minamito Yui (Ichigo 100%)