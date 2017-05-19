Renai Boukun Rife with Yukata Romance
- Categories: Anime, News
- Date: May 19, 2017 17:46 JST
- Tags: Comedy, EMT Squared, Image Gallery, Renai Boukun, Romance, Yukata
Plotless romance series Renai Boukun has focused a little more on the naive Guri as the shunned girl makes a chance encounter with a new potential mate, shocking few as the episode merely re-enforces the romance between the angel and main protagonist Seiji.
Omake:
That very 1st gif.
That's what happens when you make implants from Flubber.