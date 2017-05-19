Kankin Shoujo 3D Creepily Obsessed

The twisted fantasies of one obsessed individual have been realized courtesy of Dieselmine’s “Kankin Shoujo 3D“, a remake of the previous 2D title that revolves around a crazed stalker obsessed with a schoolgirl named Minami, certain to appease those yearning for ero-content of the 3D variety.

Kankin Shoujo 3D has the poor Minami chained up in the protagonist’s home-made prison, with the mentally ill male swearing that he will protect the treasured girl – despite the atrocious irony.

Prison fetishists can purchase and indulge in Kankin Shoujo 3D’s sickening kinks now.