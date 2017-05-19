Eiyu Senki PC Release Trailer Bursting with Beauty
Westerners can look forward to recruiting female iterations of (Nipponese) history’s greatest heros with the oncoming PC release of Eiyu Senki, neatly hovering up fans of cute girls, visual novels and vaguely historical settings in one svelte package.
Eiyu Senki’s myriad of beautiful warrior maidens:
The PC version of erotic harem-builder Eiyu Senki can be pre-ordered now.
A port of the no-sex version, I guess?
'Releasing for the first time outside of Japan uncut and uncensored!
Coming Summer 2017.'
I sure hope it's the actual full game. Played the original years ago, good game with a ton of girls in it lol