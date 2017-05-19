RSSChannel

Eiyu Senki PC Release Trailer Bursting with Beauty

EiyuSenki-PC-Release-Trailer-1

EiyuSenki-PC-Release-Trailer-2

EiyuSenki-PC-Release-Trailer-3

Westerners can look forward to recruiting female iterations of (Nipponese) history’s greatest heros with the oncoming PC release of Eiyu Senki, neatly hovering up fans of cute girls, visual novels and vaguely historical settings in one svelte package.

Eiyu Senki’s myriad of beautiful warrior maidens:

The PC version of erotic harem-builder Eiyu Senki can be pre-ordered now.



    Avatar of Rya
    Comment by Rya
    18:29 19/05/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    A port of the no-sex version, I guess?

    Reply to Rya
    Comment by Anonymous
    18:45 19/05/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    'Releasing for the first time outside of Japan uncut and uncensored!
    Coming Summer 2017.'
    I sure hope it's the actual full game. Played the original years ago, good game with a ton of girls in it lol

    Reply to Anonymous


