Eiyu Senki PC Release Trailer Bursting with Beauty

Westerners can look forward to recruiting female iterations of (Nipponese) history’s greatest heros with the oncoming PC release of Eiyu Senki, neatly hovering up fans of cute girls, visual novels and vaguely historical settings in one svelte package.

Eiyu Senki’s myriad of beautiful warrior maidens:

The PC version of erotic harem-builder Eiyu Senki can be pre-ordered now.