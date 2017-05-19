RSSChannel

Recruiting

Otakultura

Misty-Stix


Cinderella Girls VR 5th DLC PV Musically Emerges

CinderellaGirlsVR-5thDLC-PV-1

CinderellaGirlsVR-5thDLC-PV-2

CinderellaGirlsVR-5thDLC-PV-3

A new DLC pack has been unleashed for virtual reality concert simulator IdolMaster: Cinderella Girls VR, offering new song “Tulip” and a variety of new idols that players can wave their imaginary glow sticks to in an attempt to escape the cruel harshness of reality.

The PV, which shows off the new song and idols:

The PV for the game’s Asian English-subtitled version:

The 5th DLC pack for IdolMaster: Cinderella Girls VR is available now.



    Post Comment »

    Log In »

    1 Comment
    Sort by: Date | Score
    Comment by Anonymous
    04:38 20/05/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    "Musically emerges" Ya know not ever title has to follow the "adverb" "verb"s. I dont know if musically is even a word.

    Reply to Anonymous


    Post Comment »

    View comment rating statistics »

    Article Comments Feed »

    Top 30 Anime of 2014 – According to 2ch
    Jackie Chan: “Tsunami & Quakes Good in a Certain Country”
    School Girl/Zombie Hunter OP Unusually Upbeat
    Unchou Kanu Yukata Figure
    Saucy Kuroko Shirai Cosplay
    Maki Horikita Star Idol Gallery
    Sweet & Tasty Asae Ayato Shinobu Cosplay
    Bayonetta Hentai Gallery


Popular

Most Viewed | Most Commented

Recent News

Recent Galleries

Recent Comments