Cinderella Girls VR 5th DLC PV Musically Emerges

A new DLC pack has been unleashed for virtual reality concert simulator IdolMaster: Cinderella Girls VR, offering new song “Tulip” and a variety of new idols that players can wave their imaginary glow sticks to in an attempt to escape the cruel harshness of reality.

The PV, which shows off the new song and idols:

The PV for the game’s Asian English-subtitled version:

The 5th DLC pack for IdolMaster: Cinderella Girls VR is available now.