Top 10 Violent Anime Girls

The anime girls who often resort to violence for comedic effect (or whatever other “womanly” reason) have served as the subject of this latest ranking, revealing a certain maiden from one eternally ongoing series to be revered as the most violence-prone of them all.

The ranking:


1. Shimura Tae (Gintama)

2. Haruhi Suzumiya (Haruhi Suzumiya no Yuutsu)

3. Fumino Serizawa (Mayoi Neko Overrun!)

4. Lum (Urusei Yatsura)

5. Asuka Langley Sohryu (Neon Genesis Evangelion)

6. Chitoge Kirisaki (Nisekoi)

7. Mahiru Inami (Working!)

8. Sakura Haruno (Naruto)

9. Kaori Makimura (City Hunter)

10. Hana Midorikawa (Prison School)

