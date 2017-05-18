Top 10 Violent Anime Girls
- Categories: Anime, News
- Date: May 18, 2017 00:25 JST
- Tags: Evangelion, Gintama, Haruhi, Mayoi Neko Overrun!, Rankings, Urusei Yatsura
The anime girls who often resort to violence for comedic effect (or whatever other “womanly” reason) have served as the subject of this latest ranking, revealing a certain maiden from one eternally ongoing series to be revered as the most violence-prone of them all.
1. Shimura Tae (Gintama)
2. Haruhi Suzumiya (Haruhi Suzumiya no Yuutsu)
3. Fumino Serizawa (Mayoi Neko Overrun!)
4. Lum (Urusei Yatsura)
5. Asuka Langley Sohryu (Neon Genesis Evangelion)
6. Chitoge Kirisaki (Nisekoi)
7. Mahiru Inami (Working!)
8. Sakura Haruno (Naruto)
9. Kaori Makimura (City Hunter)
10. Hana Midorikawa (Prison School)
WHERE THE HELL IS LOUISE!?
She's by FAR the most violent bitch of all animedom!
It's probably a Top 10 *popularity* contest among violent anime girls. That would explain why Louise is nowhere to be found. She's just not that popular.
true dat
Yep, her and haru from love hina.
Where's Ryoko Hakubi from Tenchi Muyo?
She's more violent than half the characters on this list.
Gasai Yuno, where?
On a list of the top ten violent anime girls whose violence is NOT played for laughs.
This list is for comically violent anime girls. Yuno does not belong on this list.
Nope. She is murder anime girl. Actually.
How is Haruhi that high? Shes not even as violent as Midorikawa let alone someone like say Louise from ZnT
Keyword: "Closed-space".
1. Lina Inverse
2. Kusanagi Motoko
3. Homura Akemi