Stay Stay DPRK = “Best Korean Romance”

Western visual novel developer DEVGRU-P have at last released “Stay! Stay! Democratic People’s Republic of Korea!“, a game that lets players romance cute Korean girls in uniform, though such a feat may be quite the effort considering the game takes place in North Korea – and no doubt giving best Korea another reason to make nuclear threats toward the barbaric US of A…

Players take on the role of an American soldier who just finished a tour of duty and has gone to visit his female friends in North Korea, an adventure that will seemingly put the protagonist in constant danger, if the game’s description is anything to go by:

“Try and navigate your way through one of the world’s most tightly controlled dictatorships, with two cute soldiers by your side. Avoid getting shot, executed, black-bagged, or tried for treason as you explore Pyongyang’s most famous tourist attractions.”

A previously released trailer:

Stay! Stay! Democratic People’s Republic of Korea! is available now via Steam.