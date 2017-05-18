RSSChannel

Sexy Shielder Seifuku Cosplay Unfathomably Cute

The succulent seifuku iteration of Fate/Grand Order’s Shielder has continued to inspire the cosplay community as yet another interpretation has surfaced for the beloved 2D woman, certain to astound but some may have likely preferred her ferociously sexy Halloween outfit instead

The spectacular spectacle-laden cosplay:

    Comment by Anonymous
    19:22 18/05/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    lol Sankaku didnt have the balls to call her "Mash", afraid of triggering the original FGO fan

    Reply to Anonymous


