Sexy Shielder Seifuku Cosplay Unfathomably Cute
- Categories: Anime, Galleries
- Date: May 18, 2017 17:51 JST
- Tags: Cosplay, Fate/Grand Order, Image Gallery, Megane, Moe, Seifuku
The succulent seifuku iteration of Fate/Grand Order’s Shielder has continued to inspire the cosplay community as yet another interpretation has surfaced for the beloved 2D woman, certain to astound but some may have likely preferred her ferociously sexy Halloween outfit instead…
The spectacular spectacle-laden cosplay:
lol Sankaku didnt have the balls to call her "Mash", afraid of triggering the original FGO fan