Seductive Rory Mercury Figure

The gorgeous Rory Mercury has converted Ques Q to her cause as she has received a stupendously sublime figurine, depicting the gothic lolita in her standard attire whilst wielding her signature weapon, to no doubt fit in well with all the other ravishing warrior maiden figures in the collections of buyers this November.

Rory Mercury can be pre-ordered now.



    1 Comment
    Anonymous
    19:31 18/05/2017

    Looks really good i like how they captured her face nicely

