Seductive Rory Mercury Figure
- Categories: Anime Figures, News
- Date: May 18, 2017 17:40 JST
- Tags: Gate Tatakaeri, Gothic Lolita, Moe, Pettanko, PVC, QuesQ, Rory Mercury, Weapons
The gorgeous Rory Mercury has converted Ques Q to her cause as she has received a stupendously sublime figurine, depicting the gothic lolita in her standard attire whilst wielding her signature weapon, to no doubt fit in well with all the other ravishing warrior maiden figures in the collections of buyers this November.
Looks really good i like how they captured her face nicely