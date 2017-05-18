RSSChannel

Dead or Alive 5: Last Round DLC Wilder Than Ever

A cowgirl-themed DLC pack has arrived to none other than the costume abundant Dead or Alive 5: Last Round, giving players another opportunity to dress the game’s desirable women in skimpy attire – whilst making many wonder if the development team will ever run out of ideas for sexy costumes.

A trailer showing off the wild new outfits:

The cowgirl costumes are available for Dead or Alive 5: Last Round now.



    2 Comments
    Sort by: Date | Score
    Avatar of Rya
    Comment by Rya
    00:00 19/05/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Remember back when they had male characters?

    Reply to Rya
    Comment by Anonymous
    01:00 19/05/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Wait... the game had male characters?

    Reply to Anonymous


