Dead or Alive 5: Last Round DLC Wilder Than Ever
- Categories: Games, News
- Date: May 18, 2017 23:24 JST
- Tags: Dead or Alive, DLC, Fighting Games, Oppai, Tecmo Koei, Trailer
A cowgirl-themed DLC pack has arrived to none other than the costume abundant Dead or Alive 5: Last Round, giving players another opportunity to dress the game’s desirable women in skimpy attire – whilst making many wonder if the development team will ever run out of ideas for sexy costumes.
A trailer showing off the wild new outfits:
The cowgirl costumes are available for Dead or Alive 5: Last Round now.
Remember back when they had male characters?
Wait... the game had male characters?