An Angel Came For Me “In More Ways Than One”
- Date: May 18, 2017 00:25 JST
Haikara Kissa has utilized sexy angels as the theme of “An Angel Came For Me“, a visual novel providing erotic content of the heavenly variety that nevertheless delivers plenty of unholy content.
An Angel Came For Me concerns the lucky protagonist being greeted by a succulent angel who descended from heaven solely to satisfy his sexual needs, a rather basic premise that will no doubt prove decent enough for the game’s main demographic.
Otaku can ascend to a higher state with the divine content present in the fully-voiced An Angel Came For Me now.
the demon looks more lovable than that feather winged milk cow.
Lolicom