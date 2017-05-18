An Angel Came For Me “In More Ways Than One”

Haikara Kissa has utilized sexy angels as the theme of “An Angel Came For Me“, a visual novel providing erotic content of the heavenly variety that nevertheless delivers plenty of unholy content.

An Angel Came For Me concerns the lucky protagonist being greeted by a succulent angel who descended from heaven solely to satisfy his sexual needs, a rather basic premise that will no doubt prove decent enough for the game’s main demographic.

Otaku can ascend to a higher state with the divine content present in the fully-voiced An Angel Came For Me now.