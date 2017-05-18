Accel World VS Sword Art Online Dated For the West
- Categories: Games, News
- Date: May 18, 2017 17:50 JST
- Tags: Accel World, English, Namco Bandai, PS4, Sword Art Online, Trailer, USA, Vita
Accel World VS Sword Art Online: Millennium Twilight will be making its way to the barbarian lands to the satisfaction of Sword Art Online and Accel World fans, now allowing those in the west to argue about which “virtual reality game gone wrong” franchise is better.
The English-subtitled trailer:
Accel World VS Sword Art Online: Millennium Twilight will launch on July 7th for the PS4 and Vita.
Two of the crappiest, most cancerous franchises combine.
What the fuck is wrong with people who are actually consuming this utter garbage? You'd have half the normal amount of braincells to actually fall for this generic trash.
pls stop with your fucking generic things,you fucking brainless dickhead....
Aww did I hurt your little feefees?
White-knighting for "Shit Ass Online" or "Asshat World" will always make you look a retarded, easy-to-manipulate teenage idiot who has no clue about anime :-)
*enjoys a nice cup of idiot-tears.
Dickhead remain dickhead no need to argument
Dot Hack. The answer is .hack.
Only Sense Online. It doesn't even need to go wrong to be fun!