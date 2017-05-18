RSSChannel

Accel World VS Sword Art Online: Millennium Twilight will be making its way to the barbarian lands to the satisfaction of Sword Art Online and Accel World fans, now allowing those in the west to argue about which “virtual reality game gone wrong” franchise is better.

The English-subtitled trailer:

Accel World VS Sword Art Online: Millennium Twilight will launch on July 7th for the PS4 and Vita.



    Comment by Anonymous
    22:39 18/05/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Two of the crappiest, most cancerous franchises combine.

    What the fuck is wrong with people who are actually consuming this utter garbage? You'd have half the normal amount of braincells to actually fall for this generic trash.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    23:06 18/05/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    pls stop with your fucking generic things,you fucking brainless dickhead....

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    23:16 18/05/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Aww did I hurt your little feefees?

    White-knighting for "Shit Ass Online" or "Asshat World" will always make you look a retarded, easy-to-manipulate teenage idiot who has no clue about anime :-)

    *enjoys a nice cup of idiot-tears.

    Comment by Anonymous
    23:23 18/05/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Dickhead remain dickhead no need to argument

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    21:19 18/05/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Dot Hack. The answer is .hack.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    22:23 18/05/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Only Sense Online. It doesn't even need to go wrong to be fun!

    Reply to Anonymous


