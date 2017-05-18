Accel World VS Sword Art Online: Millennium Twilight will be making its way to the barbarian lands to the satisfaction of Sword Art Online and Accel World fans, now allowing those in the west to argue about which “virtual reality game gone wrong” franchise is better.

The English-subtitled trailer:

Accel World VS Sword Art Online: Millennium Twilight will launch on July 7th for the PS4 and Vita.