One of Japan’s largest anime streaming websites, Docomo’s d-Anime Store, has compiled its latest ranking of the shows viewers are most enjoying, with the concept of erotic sketching apparently proving more fascinating than magical combat or giant-slaying.

The ranking:



1. Ero-Manga Sensei

2. Rokuaka

3. Shingeki no Kyojin Season 2

4. Sword Oratoria

5. SukaSuka

6. Zero Kara Hajimeru Mahou no Sho

7. Natsume Yuujinchou Roku

8. Alice to Zorouku

9. Oushitsu Kyoushi Haine

10. Busou Shoujo’s Machiavellianism