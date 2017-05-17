Top 10 Spring 2017 Anime You’re Currently Watching
May 17, 2017
One of Japan’s largest anime streaming websites, Docomo’s d-Anime Store, has compiled its latest ranking of the shows viewers are most enjoying, with the concept of erotic sketching apparently proving more fascinating than magical combat or giant-slaying.
2. Rokuaka
3. Shingeki no Kyojin Season 2
5. SukaSuka
6. Zero Kara Hajimeru Mahou no Sho
10. Busou Shoujo’s Machiavellianism
I'm actually watching 7 of the 10 shows mentioned. Not bad.
me 9 out 10, that yaoi thing isn't on my list
There is no yaoi in the list