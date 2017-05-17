RSSChannel

Recruiting

Otakultura

Ota7


Top10-Spring-2017-Anime-You-Should-be-Watching-4

One of Japan’s largest anime streaming websites, Docomo’s d-Anime Store, has compiled its latest ranking of the shows viewers are most enjoying, with the concept of erotic sketching apparently proving more fascinating than magical combat or giant-slaying.

The ranking:


1. Ero-Manga Sensei

Top10-Spring-2017-Anime-You-Should-be-Watching-1

2. Rokuaka

Top10-Spring-2017-Anime-You-Should-be-Watching-2

3. Shingeki no Kyojin Season 2

Top10-Spring-2017-Anime-You-Should-be-Watching-3

4. Sword Oratoria

Top10-Spring-2017-Anime-You-Should-be-Watching-4

5. SukaSuka

Top10-Spring-2017-Anime-You-Should-be-Watching-5

6. Zero Kara Hajimeru Mahou no Sho

Top10-Spring-2017-Anime-You-Should-be-Watching-6

7. Natsume Yuujinchou Roku

Top10-Spring-2017-Anime-You-Should-be-Watching-7

8. Alice to Zorouku

Top10-Spring-2017-Anime-You-Should-be-Watching-8

9. Oushitsu Kyoushi Haine

Top10-Spring-2017-Anime-You-Should-be-Watching-9

10. Busou Shoujo’s Machiavellianism

Top10-Spring-2017-Anime-You-Should-be-Watching-10



    Post Comment »

    Log In »

    3 Comments
    Sort by: Date | Score
    Comment by Anonymous
    00:16 17/05/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    I'm actually watching 7 of the 10 shows mentioned. Not bad.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    00:22 17/05/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    me 9 out 10, that yaoi thing isn't on my list

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    00:32 17/05/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    There is no yaoi in the list

    Reply to this comment


    Post Comment »

    View comment rating statistics »

    Article Comments Feed »

    Yuri Kuma Arashi Quite Touching
    Yuuri Wakasa Figure
    Asu no Yoichi: Oppai Service Episode Delivers
    Super Soniko Bathing Ero-Figure
    Racing Miku 2015 Cosplay Painfully Racy
    Battle of 2D vs 3D Fiercer Than Ever
    Raunchy Ranmao Cosplay The Height of Elegance
    Vocaloid “Imitation Black” Cosplay


Popular

Most Viewed | Most Commented

Recent News

Recent Galleries

Recent Comments