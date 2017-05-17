Sonic Forces “Create Your Own OC!”

A customization trailer for the upcoming Sonic Forces has shown potential players the extent to which they can design their own characters, bound to be a revolutionary feature for the more “hardcore” Sonic fanatics as they can now produce their “unique OCs” in 3D form.

The customization trailer, which reveals some of the accessories that players can use to deck out their fan-art-come-to-life:

Sonic Forces will arrive sometime this winter for the PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.