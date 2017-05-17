Monk’s Mighty Penis Pulls 18-Ton Bus
- Date: May 17, 2017 00:00 JST
A Chinese monk from Huizhou seasoned in the art of Kung fu has pulled off a penis-based feat of epic proportions by towing an 18-ton bus using only his masterful member, certain to make any onlooking male grasp their manhood in terror.
The iron-willed monk wore nothing but a shirt to partially cover his penis as he pulled a 42-foot-long bus for an undisclosed distance; during this time the bus had only one person inside, the driver, who can be seen standing up and occasionally guiding the bus – presumably destroying any doubts about the feat being faked.
The astonishing event:
Surprisingly enough, there have been other times where supposed Kung fu masters (and complete nobodies) have used their genitals to move oversized vehicles, such as one instance where a 39-year-old expert used his testicles to forcibly move seven Audi cars a total of 26 feet:
Other videos depicting penis-based vehicle towings:
