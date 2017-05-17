RSSChannel

Cute Kuroneko Cosplay Highly Lovable

Pink-Frilly-Nekomimi-GothicLolita-GokouRuri-Cosplay-7

Ore no Imouto’s highly desired nekomimi-loving gothic lolita Gokou Ruri has inspired another cosplayer to steal the hearts of otaku, wearing the sensuously pink attire that those familiar with the anime will possibly recollect and no doubt admire.

The pink and frilly cosplay:

Pink-Frilly-Nekomimi-GothicLolita-GokouRuri-Cosplay-1

Pink-Frilly-Nekomimi-GothicLolita-GokouRuri-Cosplay-2

Pink-Frilly-Nekomimi-GothicLolita-GokouRuri-Cosplay-3

Pink-Frilly-Nekomimi-GothicLolita-GokouRuri-Cosplay-4

Pink-Frilly-Nekomimi-GothicLolita-GokouRuri-Cosplay-5

Pink-Frilly-Nekomimi-GothicLolita-GokouRuri-Cosplay-6

Pink-Frilly-Nekomimi-GothicLolita-GokouRuri-Cosplay-7

Pink-Frilly-Nekomimi-GothicLolita-GokouRuri-Cosplay-8

Pink-Frilly-Nekomimi-GothicLolita-GokouRuri-Cosplay-9

Pink-Frilly-Nekomimi-GothicLolita-GokouRuri-Cosplay-10

Pink-Frilly-Nekomimi-GothicLolita-GokouRuri-Cosplay-11



    Comment by Anonymous
    15:00 17/05/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    愚蠢、糟糕透顶的假笑令这组cos看起来非常的做作、恶心。

    Comment by Anonymous
    14:47 17/05/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    More like highly punchable... that (fake) smile is rubbing me the wrong way.

    Reply to Anonymous


