Kimi no Na wa Porn Parody Announced

The heart-warming Kimi no Na wa has become the next beloved masterpiece to receive its own pornographic parody, with the title apparently meant to be pronounced as “Your Rope” as opposed to “Your Name” and likely promising a great deal of bondage action.

The talented Ayane Suzukawa will be starring in the naughty film, which is being made by KM Produce and will be published under their Real Works label – the rather blatant cover art:

Unsurprisingly, this is not the first time an anime movie or series has become “corrupted” by money-hungry porn producers, with even more innocent franchises like K-ON! and IdolMaster being considered fair game…

The Kimi no Na wa AV (which will likely receive nowhere near the global praise the original did) can satiate the lusts of enthusiasts come June 23rd, the DVD can be pre-ordered now.