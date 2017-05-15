White Princess Onahole Royally Sexy
- Categories: H, News
- Date: May 15, 2017 01:18 JST
- Tags: Anime Goods, Dutch Wife, Onanism, Otaku, Ronery
The White Princess Onahole has arrived to provide lonely onanists an experience of the princess-sort, with the box art bound to be based off another existing anime character to reel in knowledgeable otaku thinking that the toy will hopefully simulate her fictional woman parts.
The White Princess Onahole can become the next coveted piece to be added into the collections of buyers now.