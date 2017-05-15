Lawson × Gochuumon wa Usagi desu ka?

Bunny rabbit cafe anime Gochuumon wa Usagi desu ka? has unveiled a variety of new collectible anime goods in this latest collaboration with top convenience store Lawson, likely not the first (or last) time the anime will be part of an event to accrue sales from rich otaku.

Those who purchase two of the special cup noodles that will be available before May 31st will receive one of three special clear files:

Some of the original goods that otaku will have the pleasure of emptying their wallets for, such as rubber straps, key holders, cookies, character bromides and other miscellaneous items:

A few of the goods can be acquired now though others will be available for purchase throughout the month.