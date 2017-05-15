The ransomware attack that has been regarded as the most wide-scale cyber attack in history is supposedly slowed China’s daily activities to a standstill, as its ATMs, traffic police, immigration authorities, public security bureaus and even school computers have been rendered useless (unless they pay the ransom, which will likely do nothing but line the criminal’s pockets).

The attack – which was apparently carried out by a hacking tool originally developed by the NSA – has rendered hospitals inoperable in the UK, disrupted transit in Europe amongst other minor catastrophes in over 100 countries – naturally prompting the authorities to search for the criminals responsible (but currently to no avail).

China, while it initially seemed fine at the time the spreading occurred, was also heavily hit by the ransomware attack, causing affected businesses and services to suspend normal work until the situation is resolved – images depicting the damage dealt to China:

As one of the few recent security debacles not to be immediately pinned on evil Russian hackermen by the legacy unimedia, the culprits are presumably either unknown or unmentionable…