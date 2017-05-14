RSSChannel

Recruiting

Misty-Stix

Otakultura


Uta Macross Sumaho De Culture PVs Arrive en Masse

UtaMacrossSumahoDeCulture-Idol-PVs-1

UtaMacrossSumahoDeCulture-Idol-PVs-2

UtaMacrossSumahoDeCulture-Idol-PVs-3

Musical mecha series Macross has unveiled a wealth of PVs for its upcoming Uta Macross Sumaho De Culture smartphone rhythm game, showcasing the franchise’s many ravishing girls and officially opening its YouTube channel in the process which will be handy for those wishing to keep track of the smartphone title (which will no doubt be rife with micro-transactions).

The various PVs, which for some reason are devoid of audio:

Uta Macross Sumaho De Culture has been pushed back to a summer release, with the lack of audio in the PVs possibly serving as an obvious indication…



    Post Comment »

    Log In »

    No Comments Yet
    Sort by: Date | Score

    Post Comment »

    View comment rating statistics »

    Article Comments Feed »

    Ore no Imouto “Best Anime This Season!”
    Madoka Puppy Walker
    Robot Anime Expo
    Wendy’s Twitter “Shitposting Like Trump”
    Sakuya Izayoi Cosplay Threateningly Sharp
    Black & Busty Boa Hancock Cosplay Mesmerizing Indeed
    Delicious Sengoku Nadeko Cosplay
    Comiket 89 Cosplay Continues To Impress


Popular

Most Viewed | Most Commented

Recent News

Recent Galleries

Recent Comments