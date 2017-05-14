Uta Macross Sumaho De Culture PVs Arrive en Masse

Musical mecha series Macross has unveiled a wealth of PVs for its upcoming Uta Macross Sumaho De Culture smartphone rhythm game, showcasing the franchise’s many ravishing girls and officially opening its YouTube channel in the process which will be handy for those wishing to keep track of the smartphone title (which will no doubt be rife with micro-transactions).

The various PVs, which for some reason are devoid of audio:

Uta Macross Sumaho De Culture has been pushed back to a summer release, with the lack of audio in the PVs possibly serving as an obvious indication…