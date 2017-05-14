RSSChannel

Recruiting

Misty-Stix

Ota7


Chikan Acusee Falls to Doom

KanoShuuya-Falling-by-MitsuYomogi

A man accused of groping a female passenger on a train fell to his death whilst trying to make good his escape from the authorities, adding yet another strain of tragedy and misery to the daily nightmare of the nation’s trains.

The 40-year-old man was (somehow) forcibly dragged by his 30-year-old female accuser to the personnel office at Tokyo’s Ueno Station, where discussions took place before the suspect attempted to flee from the situation – his body was later found wedged between two buildings over 200 meters away from the station; he was declared dead upon arrival to a hospital.

While many are perplexed at how the fleeing chikan managed to die during the incident, police assume the man may have (for some reason) trespassed into a building during his desperate getaway and somehow ended up falling – the case is being treated as an accident or suicide.



    Post Comment »

    Log In »

    No Comments Yet
    Sort by: Date | Score

    Post Comment »

    View comment rating statistics »

    Article Comments Feed »

    Project Diva X Goes Questing
    Fujoshi Strike Back – “Let’s Make Mugi Top!”
    Master Dance Troupe Performs Eva’s Cruel Angel’s Thesis
    Impregnation College Town Full On Baby-Making
    Artificial Landscape Girl Gallery
    Saber Bride Cosplay Merrily Matrimonial
    Kirisame Marisa Cosplay by Ayaka
    Goddess of 2ch: “Huge Breasts, Tiny Areolae”


Popular

Most Viewed | Most Commented

Recent News

Recent Galleries

Recent Comments