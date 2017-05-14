Busou Shoujo Machiavellianism BD Special PV Emerges
- Date: May 14, 2017 00:34 JST
- Tags: CM, DVD Extras, Live Action, Machiavellianism, PV, Seiyuu, Video Gallery
Busou Shoujo Machiavellianism‘s seiyuu Yuuki Takada and Eriko Matsui have gone on a martial arts based exploit as a special bonus for the anime’s first limited edition BD release, certain to prove humorous to obsessed seiyuu fans and will no doubt make for a unique BD bonus.
A PV of the live action extra:
A CM for the anime’s first BD release:
The first BD of Busou Shoujo Machiavellianism can potentially appease otaku with its June 28th launch.