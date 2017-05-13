Top 10 Anime of June 2017, According to NewType
- Date: May 13, 2017 18:13 JST
The most popular anime of the month have been revealed once again with the latest issue of NewType, with the 2nd season of one gargantuan series managing to surpass even the absurdly revered Kemono Friends…
1. Shingeki no Kyojin Season 2
4. Saekano 2
5. KonoSuba 2
6. Fate/Stay Night Unlimited Blade Works
7. Youjo Senki
9. Natsume Yuujinchou Season 6
10. Berserk 2017