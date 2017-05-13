The most popular anime of the month have been revealed once again with the latest issue of NewType, with the 2nd season of one gargantuan series managing to surpass even the absurdly revered Kemono Friends…

The ranking:



1. Shingeki no Kyojin Season 2

2. Kemono Friends

3. Sword Art Online

4. Saekano 2

5. KonoSuba 2

6. Fate/Stay Night Unlimited Blade Works

7. Youjo Senki

8. Little Witch Academia

9. Natsume Yuujinchou Season 6

10. Berserk 2017