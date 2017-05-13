RSSChannel

NewType-Anime-Ranking-June-2017-5

The most popular anime of the month have been revealed once again with the latest issue of NewType, with the 2nd season of one gargantuan series managing to surpass even the absurdly revered Kemono Friends…

The ranking:


1. Shingeki no Kyojin Season 2

NewType-Anime-Ranking-June-2017-1

2. Kemono Friends

NewType-Anime-Ranking-June-2017-2

3. Sword Art Online

NewType-Anime-Ranking-June-2017-3

4. Saekano 2

NewType-Anime-Ranking-June-2017-4

5. KonoSuba 2

NewType-Anime-Ranking-June-2017-5

6. Fate/Stay Night Unlimited Blade Works

NewType-Anime-Ranking-June-2017-6

7. Youjo Senki

NewType-Anime-Ranking-June-2017-7

8. Little Witch Academia

NewType-Anime-Ranking-June-2017-8

9. Natsume Yuujinchou Season 6

NewType-Anime-Ranking-June-2017-9

10. Berserk 2017

NewType-Anime-Ranking-June-2017-10



