NewType’s rankings have once again returned, listing off all the characters that have now become popular with the arrival of the new spring season, though it seems the 2nd season of a highly revered favorite has allowed its characters to dominate the majority of the ranking…

The male ranking:


1. Levi (Shingeki no Kyojin)

NewType-Character-Ranking-June-2017-Males-1

2. Eren Jaeger (Shingeki no Kyojin)

NewType-Character-Ranking-June-2017-Males-2

3. Kirito (Sword Art Online)

NewType-Character-Ranking-June-2017-Males-3

4. Char Aznable (Mobile Suit Gundam The Origin)

NewType-Character-Ranking-June-2017-Males-4

5. Satou Kazuma (KonoSuba)

NewType-Character-Ranking-June-2017-Males-5

6. Lelouch Lamperouge (Code Geass)

NewType-Character-Ranking-June-2017-Males-6

7. Mikazuki Augus (Gundam Iron Blooded Orphans)

NewType-Character-Ranking-June-2017-Males-7

8. Connie Springer (Shingeki no Kyojin)

NewType-Character-Ranking-June-2017-Males-8

9. Gintoki Sakata (Gintama)

NewType-Character-Ranking-June-2017-Males-9

10. Araragi Koyomi (Monogatari)

NewType-Character-Ranking-June-2017-Males-10

The female ranking:


1. Mikasa Ackerman (Shingeki no Kyojin)

NewType-Character-Ranking-June-2017-Females-1

2. Serval (Kemono Friends)

NewType-Character-Ranking-June-2017-Females-2

3. Asuna (Sword Art Online)

NewType-Character-Ranking-June-2017-Females-3

4. Sasha Braus (Shingeki no Kyojin)

NewType-Character-Ranking-June-2017-Females-4

5. Hange Zoe (Shingeki no Kyojin)

NewType-Character-Ranking-June-2017-Females-5

6. Saber (Fate/stay night)

NewType-Character-Ranking-June-2017-Females-6

7. Megumi Katou (Saekano)

NewType-Character-Ranking-June-2017-Females-7

8. Krista Lenz (Shingeki no Kyojin)

NewType-Character-Ranking-June-2017-Females-8

9. Annie Leonhart (Shingeki no Kyojin)

NewType-Character-Ranking-June-2017-Females-9

10. Rem (Re:Zero)

NewType-Character-Ranking-June-2017-Females-10



