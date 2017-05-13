NewType’s rankings have once again returned, listing off all the characters that have now become popular with the arrival of the new spring season, though it seems the 2nd season of a highly revered favorite has allowed its characters to dominate the majority of the ranking…

The male ranking:



1. Levi (Shingeki no Kyojin)

2. Eren Jaeger (Shingeki no Kyojin)

3. Kirito (Sword Art Online)

4. Char Aznable (Mobile Suit Gundam The Origin)

5. Satou Kazuma (KonoSuba)

6. Lelouch Lamperouge (Code Geass)

7. Mikazuki Augus (Gundam Iron Blooded Orphans)

8. Connie Springer (Shingeki no Kyojin)

9. Gintoki Sakata (Gintama)

10. Araragi Koyomi (Monogatari)

The female ranking:



1. Mikasa Ackerman (Shingeki no Kyojin)

2. Serval (Kemono Friends)

3. Asuna (Sword Art Online)

4. Sasha Braus (Shingeki no Kyojin)

5. Hange Zoe (Shingeki no Kyojin)

6. Saber (Fate/stay night)

7. Megumi Katou (Saekano)

8. Krista Lenz (Shingeki no Kyojin)

9. Annie Leonhart (Shingeki no Kyojin)

10. Rem (Re:Zero)