JK Sumo: “Witness 82 Sumo Techniques!”
- Categories: Japan, News
- Date: May 13, 2017 02:17 JST
- Tags: Bizarre, Events, Ishikawa, Schoolgirls, Seifuku, Sumo, Video Gallery
In honor of the upcoming 101st All Japan University Sumo Kanazawa Tournament, a short video has emerged introducing 82 sumo techniques courtesy of two cute schoolgirls in their uniforms, with the heavyweight sport bound to attract more fans if it involved cute girls rather than obese Mongols in loincloths.
The odd video, which apparently required three entire days of filming:
All the techniques used in the video: