Campus Life Matchmaking Onahole “Rather Specific…”

This latest onahole release has covered a much more specific situation than most would expect, with the “Campus Life Matchmaking” onahole apparently providing a simulation of the genitalia of a woman found at a “goukon” matchmaking party amongst university students – causing more wizardly otaku to wonder if companies are attempting to build a closer connection to their buyers or are simply making fun of them…

University students in need of a similar fantasy may find the Campus Life Matchmaking Onahole to be a worthy purchase now.