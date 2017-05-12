The female voices that have anime fans most besotted have been ranked, with the top spot going to a legendary voice actress most famous for her role in an older series (although whether it is the voice or the character responsible for this effect on fans is another matter).

The ranking:



1. Hayashibara Megumi (Rei Ayanami)

2. Hidaka Noriko (Akane Tendou)

3. Sawashiro Miyuki (Fujiko Mine)

4. Shimamoto Sumi (Nausicaa)

5. Kotono Mitsuishi (Tsukino Usagi)

6. Mizuki Nana (Fate Testarossa)

7. Rie Kugimiya (Aisaka Taiga)

7. Aya Hirano (Haruhi Suzumiya)

9. Yui Horie (Hanekawa Tsubasa)

10. Saori Hayami (Yukinoshita Yukino)