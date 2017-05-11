RSSChannel

Top 10 Best Shonen Jump Manga Artists

Top10-Best-ShonenJump-Manga-Artists-2017-10

Otaku have taken the opportunity to praise the revered illustrators of Shonen Jump courtesy of this new ranking, which seeks to rank them according to voter opinion and causing the artist for one death-abundant series to obtain first place.

The ranking:


1. Takeshi Obata (Death Note)

Top10-Best-ShonenJump-Manga-Artists-2017-1

2. Akira Toriyama (Dragon Ball)

Top10-Best-ShonenJump-Manga-Artists-2017-2

3. Takehiko Inoue (Slam Dunk)

Top10-Best-ShonenJump-Manga-Artists-2017-3

4. Tsukasa Hojo (City Hunter)

Top10-Best-ShonenJump-Manga-Artists-2017-4

5. Hirohiko Araki (JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure)

Top10-Best-ShonenJump-Manga-Artists-2017-5

6. Masakazu Katsura (DNA²)

Top10-Best-ShonenJump-Manga-Artists-2017-6

7. Eiichiro Oda (One Piece)

Top10-Best-ShonenJump-Manga-Artists-2017-7

8. Hideaki Sorachi (Gintama)

Top10-Best-ShonenJump-Manga-Artists-2017-8

9. Tetsuo Hara (Hokuto no Ken)

Top10-Best-ShonenJump-Manga-Artists-2017-9

10. Shun Saeki (Shokugeki no Soma)

Top10-Best-ShonenJump-Manga-Artists-2017-10



