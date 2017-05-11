RSSChannel

Shingeki no Kyojin Jewellery Precious Indeed

ShingekinoKyojin-Rings-Necklace-Accessories-1

An assortment of rings and necklaces based on Eren and Levi of revered titan anime Shingeki no Kyojin have been announced courtesy of Material Crown, certain to appeal to those who have a penchant for shiny rocks and baubles and once again increasing the amount of merchandise being offered by the colossal franchise.

The rings, with both an Eren and Levi version being available:

ShingekinoKyojin-Rings-Necklace-Accessories-2

ShingekinoKyojin-Rings-Necklace-Accessories-3

ShingekinoKyojin-Rings-Necklace-Accessories-4

A necklace, based on the one from the anime:

ShingekinoKyojin-Rings-Necklace-Accessories-5

A box and special certificate come packaged with each item:

ShingekinoKyojin-Rings-Necklace-Accessories-6

ShingekinoKyojin-Rings-Necklace-Accessories-7

Those interested in making a purchase can do so through Premium Bandai’s website and Material Crown’s website, with the items ranging between $106 to $134 and shipping out in August.



