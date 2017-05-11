Little Witch Academia “Trigger Fans of League of Legends?”
- Categories: Anime, News
- Date: May 11, 2017 02:00 JST
- Tags: Comedy, Image Gallery, Little Witch Academia, Moe, Schoolgirls, Trigger, Witches
A rather unexpected reference to popular online game League of Legends has reared its head in Little Witch Academia, with the latest episode focusing on the mute Constanze and giving the cute girl some much needed screen-time that will no doubt elevate her to “best girl” status in the minds of many.
The reference:
The episode:
Omake: