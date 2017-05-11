Dissidia Final Fantasy Introduces Exdeath
- Date: May 11, 2017 17:15 JST
Popular Final Fantasy fighting game Dissidia Final Fantasy has been relentlessly adding more and more fighters to its roster, this time adding Final Fantasy V’s antagonist Exdeath to the mix and hopefully satiating the lusts of those who want to try their hands at playing a new evildoer.
Exdeath’s morbid trailer:
Exdeath will make his deathly arrival sometime this month.