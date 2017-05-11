RSSChannel

Akiba’s Beat Full of Magnificent Maids

AkibasBeat-Maids-Western-Trailer-1

AkibasBeat-Maids-Western-Trailer-2

AkibasBeat-Maids-Western-Trailer-3

The impending western launch of Akiba’s Beat has prompted the release of another informative trailer, with this latest one focusing on the game’s surplus of sexy maids and bound to have many questioning why the game is being released in the west when the demographic is probably only familiar with the clothes-stripping action of Akiba’s Trip…

The maid-laden trailer along with its questionable English dub:

Those curious to see if Akiba’s Beat will be similar to Akiba’s Trip can check the game out for the PS4 and Vita on May 16th.



