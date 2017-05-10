With Rem – More Like “S*x With R*m!”

Re:Zero’s eternally worshiped maid girl Rem has become the subject of another circle’s erotic animation, this time starring in Aim-ZERO’s “With Rem” which features the blue-haired beauty performing all forms of sexy acts for watchers to ceaselessly witness on repeat.

Taking the form of both a brief visual novel and an assortment of animations that players can choose from, the sensuous title has a variety of erotic content on offer, though some may be disappointed by its overall shortness…

With Rem and its sexiness can be observed by both Re:Zero fans and H-enthusiasts now.